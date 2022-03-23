Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,405,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $209,952,000 after buying an additional 103,278 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 106,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,716,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,176,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

