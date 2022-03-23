Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 710 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

