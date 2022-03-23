Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

