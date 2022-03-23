Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

