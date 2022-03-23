Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KGF stock opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.00).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

