Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

