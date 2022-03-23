Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 788,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,810,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

About Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope Inc is a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations. Knightscope Inc is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.