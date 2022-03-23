Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Up 9.8%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 10,658,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 1,804,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of £43.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

