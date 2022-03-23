Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Up 9.8%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2Get Rating) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 10,658,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 1,804,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of £43.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.

About Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

