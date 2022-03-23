Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $411.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.