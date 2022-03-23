Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 130,327 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

