Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,225 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75.

