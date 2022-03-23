Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,155 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

