Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.03. The company has a market cap of $341.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.