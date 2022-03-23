Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $267,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

