Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

