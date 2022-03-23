Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

