Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of LAKE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
