Lamden Price Up 97.3% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 89.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $108,628.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

