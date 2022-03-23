Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $534.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 815 ($10.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.40) to GBX 781 ($10.28) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.