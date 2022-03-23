Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $605.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

