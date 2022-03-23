Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.17. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Bruce D. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $274,151.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,263 shares of company stock worth $1,065,493. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

