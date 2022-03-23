Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) versus Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Critical Contrast

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.99%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 109.51 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -3.87 Arvinas $46.70 million 76.58 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.70

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

Summary

Arvinas beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

