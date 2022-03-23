Lee J. Belitsky Sells 36,473 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DKS stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

