Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY remained flat at $$19.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,177. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

