Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lowered by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,925 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $387,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 22,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,787. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

