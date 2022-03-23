LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after acquiring an additional 331,491 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 139,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 9,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $31.37.

