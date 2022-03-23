LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 154,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

