LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

