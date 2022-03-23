LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.45. 20,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.