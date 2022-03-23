LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 134,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

