LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. 7,139,809 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

