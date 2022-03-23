Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

