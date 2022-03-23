Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

