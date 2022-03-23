LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.11. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 7,959 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.