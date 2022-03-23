Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $170,052.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00286973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.