Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Buys C$23,128.83 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Mark Stoddart bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,128.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,857 shares in the company, valued at C$281,545.72.

LNR opened at C$57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.74. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

