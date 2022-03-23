Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,617 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

