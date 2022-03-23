Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.68 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

