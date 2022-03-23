Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,306. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.88.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

