Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $64,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Element Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Element Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 1,058,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,508. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

