London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($131.65) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($135.60) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,912 ($104.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,236.23. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($91.26) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,076.88). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($93.29) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($111,943.13).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

