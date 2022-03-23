Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.93 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

