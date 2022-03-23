LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €770.36 ($846.55).

Shares of MC opened at €643.90 ($707.58) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €663.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €675.41.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

