LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €750.00 ($824.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €770.36 ($846.55).

Shares of MC stock opened at €643.90 ($707.58) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €663.32 and a 200-day moving average of €675.41. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

