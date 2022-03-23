LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($945.05) to €900.00 ($989.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Grupo Santander began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($835.16) to €820.00 ($901.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.33.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

