Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.