Maj Invest Holding A S Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 954,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,360,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

