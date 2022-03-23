Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.