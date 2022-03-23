Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $544.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Marcus by 26.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Marcus by 345.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

