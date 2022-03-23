Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

