Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $27.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

